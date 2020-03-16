Country music stars to host Facebook live concert for charity tonight

With the Covid-19 having a huge impact on so many businesses and charities for the next few weeks, many country music stars have joined together for a fundraiser concert to be broadcast live on Facebook.

The first-of-its-kind event is being held in aid of The Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, as all of their shops are closed and events for March/April cancelled.

The live show will take place on Facebook tonight, Monday March 16, kicking off at 8pm sharp from Ballyrose Media Recording Studio. Featured will be Stuart Moyles, Gerry Guthrie Music, Robert Mizzell, Trevor Moyles and Jason Moyles, with the event hosted by Alan Clarke.

The show will be FREE to watch but they are be asking anybody watching to donate €4 by texting MRHF to 50300 if you can afford it. Of that €4, €3.60 will go to MRHF.

Stuart Moyles posted: "I hope you can tune in on Monday evening at 8pm to my Facebook page and please spread the word.

"We would love you to be as interactive as possible and send us in comments, photos and videos of where you are watching the show from."

