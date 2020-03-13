ESB issue statement on COVID-19 response

ESB recognises that their role in the provision of a reliable electricity service underpins all essential services and is therefore critical to the economy and society, which is even more important at this time of national need.

Over the past number of months, ESB say they have been in continuous monitoring mode for developments regarding Covid-19 and has made preparations in the event that the number of infections escalates.

A statement read: "The announcement yesterday, March 12, by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD of a series of measures in response to the spread of COVID-19 represents a significant escalation in the response to what is now categorised by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic.

"Measures are being implemented in the critical functions of our business to ensure the ongoing supply of electricity in our generation stations, our networks businesses and in all supporting functions. We are also ensuring, through our networks and supply businesses, support for our customers, particularly for those most vulnerable.

"We have many employees across ESB whose attendance at work is essential to this ongoing service provision. While it is not planned to close any ESB sites at this time, guidelines are being put in place to enable, where required, our employees to work remotely, in anticipation of the evolving COVID-19 measures. Remote working will ensure continuity of our critical systems and support for our business and customers. This will reduce the population in the larger business sites, enabling people to work in line with national advice on social distancing."

