Longford AC submit planning application for new facility

Longford county council have confirmed the receipt of a planning application from Longford Athletics club, seeking permission to begin work on their indoor athletics facility.

The application for the proposed 1,200sq.m facility was received on February 28 and proposed works will include the provision of a new car park/drop-off area, changes to existing internal access roads with new pedestrian links, as well as connections to existing foul drainage, surface water and utility networks.

The proposed development, as revealed by the Leader a few weeks ago, will be located on the grounds of St Mel’s College, Deanscurragh, Templemichael, Longford town.

