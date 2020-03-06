Midlands motorist arrested for dangerous driving

Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver for speeding on the M8 yesterday evening, Thursday, March 06.

The vehicle in question was clocked travelling at 176km/hr in a 120km zone. The driver was found to be the holder of a Learner Permit and was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving.

Gardaí also seized the vehicle in question, with the driver given a court appearance.