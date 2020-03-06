Roscommon motorist to appear in court for overcrowding car

The motorist was found to have no valid driving licence, insurance, NCT or tax, while none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Roscommon Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in Roscommon town recently, with the driver found to have too many people in the car.

Upon inspection, six people were discovered in the car not wearing a seat belt, including two children who were not properly restrained. Gardaí also found the driver had no licence, insurance, tax and NCT.

The car was also tested by customs and found to be using green diesel. The car was subsequently seized, with court proceedings to follow.