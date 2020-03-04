Midlands gardaí seize vehicle for expired tax of almost four years

Laois Roads Policing Unit were on patrol around the Laois/Carlow border in the midlands earlier today, Wednesday March 04, and discovered a driver using a vehicle with expired tax.

Upon investigation, gardaí found that the tax expired over 1400 days ago. The driver was also found to have no Insurance or NCT, along with an expired Driving License.

The vehicle seized, with proceedings to follow.

