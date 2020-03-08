Variety concert to take place in St Patrick's hall Arva

A variety concert is taking place on March 16th in St Patrick’s Hall, Arva.

The concert will feature participants from all corners of the locality, with the concert kicking off at 8:30pm and running for two hours.

Admission is priced at €10 per person, with Under 12’s going free. Any monies raised goes toward the upkeep of St Patrick’s Hall. All welcome to attend.

