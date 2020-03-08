SafeTalk suicide alertness programme coming to Cavan

Cavan Macra na Feirme Club have revealed that they are to host a SafeTalk, which is a three-and-a-half hour ‘suicide alertness’ programme to help prepare participants to identify and engage with persons who may have thoughts of suicide.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 04, running from 10am to 1:30pm. It will take place in the Cavan County Library, Farnham Street, Cavan.

Participants will also learn how to provide practical help by using the steps of TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keepsafe) and gain information on the many supports and resources available locally, regionally and nationally.

These four basic steps are called ‘suicide alertness skills’ and are taught with the expectation that the person learning them will use them to help save lives. Participants can expect to leave SafeTALK more willing and able to perform an important helping role for persons with thoughts of suicide.

For further information or updates on the event, visit the Cavan Macra Facebook page.

