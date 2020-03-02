Huge demand for charolais bulls at society sale in Tullamore

The flourishing trade for Charolais Bulls picked up where it left off in 2019, with another lively sale in Tullamore last Saturday, February 22.

There was a smaller than normal entry, with many bulls destined for the sale finding new homes on farms in recent weeks.The strong trade for Charolais weanlings and stores in the commercial market clearly driving demand.

Overall, 90% of the bulls forward sold to average €3,254. This was also the first official Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) Sale in which all bull’s were Genotyped and Myostatin tested.

Topping the trade on the day was Rathfeston Oz ET at €4,800. The property of Wayne Mulligan from Geashill in County Offaly, this stylish 17 month old bull is a son of Jupiter and Rathfeston Lizzy ET, a daughter of french sire, Erckmann.

Oz catalogued with a five-star terminal index of €143, a calving figure of 6.3% on beef cows and carried one copy of the F94L gene. After brisk bidding from many potential buyers, he was eventually knocked down to Mike Kissane from Cahirciveen in County Kerry.

Not far behind at €4,700 was Matt and PJ Ryan with Kilvilcorris Olav. This 16 month old bull is a son of Pirate and the Major bred daughter, Kilvilcorris Ladonna. Olav displayed an impressive set of indexes which included a five star terminal index of €148, a four star replacement index of €67 and a below average calving figure of 4.8% on beef cows. This second prize winner from the pre-sale show also carries one copy of the F94L gene. He found his new home with a suckler farmer from County Westmeath.

At €4,600 was the Overall Champion from the pre-sale show, Cloughbrack Ohio exhibited by Mattie Kelly from Newbridge in Co. Galway. Two bulls then exchanged hands at €4,300. The first to go under the hammer was the first prize winner, Lisnagre Oz ET exhibited by Jim Geoghegan from Streamstown in Co. Westmeath.

Also selling at €4,300 was Derryolam Otto, a son of CF 52 and a Pacha bred daughter. Seamus Nolan from County Kilkenny then realised €4,200 for his October 2018 born, Firoda Odo ET. Richard Steadman from County Wicklow had the final call on this one.

The Reserve Champion from the pre-sale show was awarded to Weskel Orlando ET, exhibited by Wesley Kellett from Bailieborough in County Cavan. This classy bull is a son of the high performance UK sire, Blelack Digger, and a Liscally Eti bred daughter. Displaying one of the most decorative set of indexes in the catalogue, Orlando failed to meet his reserve in the sales ring, but exchanged hands outside the ring at €4,000.

David Magee from Ballyconnell in Co. Cavan then received a call of €3,900 for the second prize winner, Corney Ozzy.

Also hitting the €3,900 mark was Drumcullen Obama, a 15 month old son of Drumcullen JJ. Exhibited by John Fleury from Killyon in Co Offaly.

Other leading prices include:

€3,700 for Tullyharnet Ozie sired by Tombapik and exhibited by Noel Laverty from Co. Monaghan

€3,600 for Ballym Pat sired by Goldstar Luigi ET and exhibited by Louise Quinn from Co. Offaly

€3,500 for Kilvilcorris Oslo sired by Thrunton Bonjovi and exhibited by Matt and PJ Ryan from Co. Tipperary

€3,450 for Cloonshanna Ohmygod sired by Hideal and exhibited by Thomas Mc Gowan from Co. Roscommon

€3,000 for Portanure Othello sired by Carrickbrack96 Hutch and exhibited by Gerard Farrell from Co. Longford

€3,000 for Ballym Peter sired by Ballym Falcon and exhibited by Louise Quinn from Co. Offaly

The next Society Show & Sale is the Premier which will take place in Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, March 14, with 82 Bulls and 11 Heifers catalogued.

