Charolais cattle society show & sale

The Irish charolais cattle society is to host a show and sale in GVM group Tullamore mart, Co Offaly this coming Saturday, February 22.

The show will commence from 10:30am, with the sale to kick off at 12:30pm. In total, there are 49 bulls catalogued for the sale, all of which are genotyped, myostatin tested and pre-sale inspected. All bulls are also fertility tested and fertility insured.

The purchasers of the three highest priced bulls will each receive a voucher for 30 bags of Greenvale Animal Feed. Deferred payment scheme option in place, only pay one third of the price of the bull on the day of sale, please contact the Charolais office to avail of this.

There will be some local bulls going under the hammer at the show & sale, such as Lot 2: Portanure Othello, a Newtowncashel-bred bull born on 06-Jul-2018.

The bull was sired by Carrickbrack96, with Portanure Michelle the dam.

Another bull for sale from the same farm in Newtowncashel, is Lot 31 Portanure Owen.

Born on October 17, 2018, the bull was sired by Cavelands Fenian LZF, with the dam Portanure Laura.

Owner of Cloonohill Pedigree Charolais herd in Drumlish and current president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society, Noel McGoldrick, will also have some stock for sale.

This includes Lot 40: Cloonohill Ontouchabull, a November 2018 born bull which was sired by Carrickbrack96 Hutch out of Dam Cloonohill Mindy.

Edgeworthstown bull Noble Orion will also be up for sale (Lot 6), a September 2018 born animal which was sired by Meillard RJ out of Dam Noble Lalya.

Newtowncashel bred bull Coolategal Oscar (Born 25-Nov-2018) will then go under the hammer as part of lot 43, a bull born to dam Coolategal Helen Et by sire Jupiter JPR. A bull from the same farm in Newtowncashel, Lot 44 Coolategal 007, is also up for sale. The November 2018 born bull was sired by Virtuose VOE out of dam Coolategal Laura Et

Finally, there will be two bulls up for sale from the Cloonshanna herd in Rooskey Co Roscommon. Lot 14 will see September 2018 born Cloonshanna ohmygod go up for sale, a bull sired by Hideal HJD out of dam Cloonshanna Joanna. Meanwhile, Cloonshanna Orlando 2 (born September 2018) will also go up for sale (lot 15), a bull sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki Et out of dam Cloonshanna Isobela 2.

To view the full catalogue for the February show and sale in Tullamore mart, see here.