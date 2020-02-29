Longford Guides and Brownies urged to parktake in STEPS Engineer Week Challenge

Engineers Ireland is calling on Guides and Brownies in Longford to take the STEPS Engineers Week Challenge to become Ireland’s Top Guide and Brownie Engineers.

Guides (aged 10-14) and Brownies (aged 7-10) are encouraged to work towards gaining the Guide Engineering Badge or Brownie Engineering Badge with their Irish Girl Guides Unit during Engineers Week (February 29 to March 6) and devise an innovative project that could be commercially produced.

To download free resources and to get involved in STEPS Engineers Week this February 29 to March 6, visit: www.engineersweek.ie.

