REVEALED: The best restaurants in Longford honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

Longford restaurants recognised for their excellence at Irish Restaurant Awards
The best restaurants in Longford were honoured at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Knightsbrook Hotel.
All of the Longford winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.
Best Restaurant – sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
VM Restaurant at Viewmount House
Best Chef – sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Marcio Laan of Viewmount House
Best Newcomer – sponsored by Monin
Wilder & Gold
Best Restaurant Manager – sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
Beryl Kearney of Viewmount House
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – sponsored by Frylite
Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel
Best Customer Service – sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers
Nine Arches Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub - sponsored by Elavon
The Rustic Inn
Best Cafe - sponsored by Illy
Torc Café and Foodhall
Pub of the Year - sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime
John V Donoghoe's
Best Wine Experience - sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum
Vocella's
Best World Cuisine – sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino
Spice India Longford
Best “Free From” – sponsored by Peroni Libera
Moments Café & Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me
Jac-O-Bites Café
Best Local Food Hero – sponsored by The Irish Times
Fiona Egan of Cloughan Farm and Cookery School
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – sponsored by Manor Farm
Tus Nua Restaurant
Best Casual Dining - sponsored by Just Eat
Moments Café and Restaurant
Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said; “Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.
"Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry."
