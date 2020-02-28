REVEALED: The best restaurants in Longford honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

The best restaurants in Longford were honoured at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Knightsbrook Hotel.

All of the Longford winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.

Best Restaurant – sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

VM Restaurant at Viewmount House

Best Chef – sponsored by BWG Foodservice

Marcio Laan of Viewmount House

Best Newcomer – sponsored by Monin

Wilder & Gold

Best Restaurant Manager – sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Beryl Kearney of Viewmount House



Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – sponsored by Frylite

Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel



Best Customer Service – sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers

Nine Arches Restaurant



Best Gastro Pub - sponsored by Elavon

The Rustic Inn



Best Cafe - sponsored by Illy

Torc Café and Foodhall



Pub of the Year - sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime

John V Donoghoe's



Best Wine Experience - sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

Vocella's



Best World Cuisine – sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino

Spice India Longford



Best “Free From” – sponsored by Peroni Libera

Moments Café & Restaurant



Best Kids Size Me

Jac-O-Bites Café



Best Local Food Hero – sponsored by The Irish Times

Fiona Egan of Cloughan Farm and Cookery School



Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – sponsored by Manor Farm

Tus Nua Restaurant



Best Casual Dining - sponsored by Just Eat

Moments Café and Restaurant

Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said; “Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.

"Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry."