Autojumble & classic car show returns to Longford for sixth instalment

Longford vintage club and Irish Ford Escort Owners Club have issued an invite far and wide, calling on people to attend their annual Autojumble and classic car show.

The sixth annual show and autojumble takes place in the Sports complex, Newtownforbes, Co Longford - or the PJ Murphy Hall - on Sunday, March 1. The event will commence at 11am sharp and is expected to wind down at approximately 4pm.

The show is famed for putting collectors, restorers and sellers all together in the one location. Organisers are still accepting trade stand entries for the event, though traders must pre-book with Alan on 085-7148147. No clothes, bric a brac items, cheap tools or toys allowed and all traders must have their stalls set up by 11am on the morning.

Refreshments in the shape of tea/coffee/sandwiches and snacks will be available on the day, as well as complementary food and drink for sellers. Most stalls featured at the event will be indoors, meaning not even wet weather will dampen spirits on the day.

All show vehicles must be on hard standing – no mud and there will be loads of parking available. There will also be tables for traders or anyone with classic car or bike bits to sell. Any make or model including motorbikes, trucks, Japanese models etc, welcome.

Admission for the car show and autojumble comes at a price of €5 for adults, with children going free. All welcome to attend. Follow Longford vintage club on Facebook for further updates in the run up to the event.

