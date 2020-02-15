Tractor run to be held in Roscommon in memory of Tracey

Tommie O’Hara and his friend Sean McCormack have always had a longstanding interest in all things machinery related, which is why they have joined forces to organise the Roscommon mart tractor run.

All funds raised as part of the tractor run, which takes place on Sunday, March 8, will go to Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Tommie explained to Kevin Forde of the Leader: “Myself and Sean McCormack both really enjoy machinery and we love the idea of tractor runs.

“So, we decided it was a good way to raise funds for Mayo Roscommon Hospice as Roscommon has a large farming background and it is something young and old farmers can enjoy.”

The event has been organised in memory of Tommie’s late sister, Tracey Brennan, who sadly lost her battle with cancer and passed away in May of last year.

“Tracey Brennan is my sister who sadly passed away May 2019 from cancer.” said Tommie.

“She was a nurse in Roscommon hospital and this is just to honour her and her great life. She loved to help others out and this is a way to continue her legacy.”

The entry fee to participate in the maiden event is set at €20 per tractor, with registration taking place from 10:30-12:30pm on the day. Both modern and vintage machinery are welcome to join the fun and the route will see the convoy of vehicles departing Roscommon mart at 1pm, heading for Four Mile House, then Clash, Oran and back to Roscommon.

“The course will start at Roscommon mart, travel through Four mile house, down Clashaganny, arriving out at Oran and travelling back into Roscommon town.

“The whole run will last approximately one hour.”

Donations are also welcome on the day of the event and in the lead up to March 08 and can be made by contacting the official Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/events/1046183902414364/

Tommie said: “If people would like to sponsor us they can do that also. Just get in touch.”

The tractor run isn’t the only fun planned for the day, as a raffle will also take place before drivers depart Roscommon mart in convoy.

“We are having a raffle before our tractor run.” said Tommie.

“We are also having refreshments afterwards in the canteen of Roscommon mart.”

Organisers would like to thank everyone who has supported their fundraising venture thus far.

Tommie stated: “I would like to thank all of our sponsors so far, Roscommon Mart for helping us set up the refreshments and offering us a starting place, the SlaughterHouse Roscommon, Wards Topline Roscommon, Hughes Car Sales, Future Flowers Roscommon, Spirit Clothing Roscommon, David Cuddy and Marty Mone to name a few.

“We can’t thank everyone individually but you are all very important to us and we are amazed by the response so far.

“We are very grateful to everyone that has helped us along our way and for the words of encouragement,” he concluded.

For further information on the event you can also contact Tommie directly by email at tommieohara13@icloud.com.

