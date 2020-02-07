A tractor run in aid of Roscommon Mayo Hospice has been organised for Sunday, March 8, kicking off at 1pm sharp on the day.

The run itself will commence from Roscommon Mart, circular road, Roscommon town, and is being held in honour of Tracey Brennan.

Any and all funds raised as part of the event will go towards the work of Roscommon Mayo Hospice.

Registration takes place from 10:30-12:30pm on the day, with roll out at 1pm for all modern and vintage tractors.

There will also be a raffle on the day, with some fantastic prizes on offer. The entry fee for all tractors is set at €20.

For further information you can email tommieohara13@icloud.com. You can also use the below link to donate to the cause prior to the event - https://www.hospice.ie/

donations/donate-online/