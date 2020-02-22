Calling all Longford gardeners to apply for Bloom in the Park

Bord Bia Bloom festival returns this June bank holiday weekend from 28 May to June 1st in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

With planning well underway, Bord Bia Bloom is calling for budding gardeners from Longford to submit entries for the popular Postcard garden category. Postcard gardens offer passionate amateur gardeners, garden clubs, community and GIY groups a chance to showcase their talents to over 115,000 visitors attending the event.

The Postcard gardens are small but perfectly formed 3m x 2m plots which can be used to represent a club, locality, special person or character from your community.

Last year schools, communities, day care centres and resource centres from around Ireland brought themes such as autism, mental-wellbeing, climate change and children’s literature to life through flowers, planting, art and woodwork.

Also read: Longford gymnastics club launch new classes ahead of new premises opening

Longford Town Guild, Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) received ‘Best in Show’ for their Postcard Garden ‘Fork to Fork’ which demonstrated how we can turn the tide on unsustainable consumption by using the earth around us to feed ourselves.

Kerrie Gardiner, Bord Bia Bloom Show Garden Manager said, “The Postcard gardens are such a special part of Bloom and are a personal favourite of mine!

“They offer emerging gardeners and community groups a chance to showcase their talents, while also inspiring other amateur gardeners to get out into nature and experience the joy of gardening”.

The Postcard Garden application form can be downloaded from BloominthePark.com and the closing date to apply is Monday, March 02, 2020.

Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s annual showcase of the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry is in its fourteenth year, and will once again feature a range of spectacular show gardens, food features, music, fashion, and entertainment for all the family.

With Early Bird tickets on sale until the 28th of February, buy yours today at www.bloominthepark.com, and remember, children go free!

Follow Bloom on www.facebook.com/BordBiaBloom and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram via @BordBiaBloom.

Also read: Fáilte Ireland seeks festival ideas for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands