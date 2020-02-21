Edgeworthstown Ulster Bank planning application gets green light

A planning application made to Longford County Council, seeking permission to alter and extend the former Ulster Bank building on Main Street, Edgeworthstown, has been given the green light to commence works.

The Edgeworthstown branch closed it's doors for the final time as an Ulster Bank premises in 2017, after over 103 years.

In a statement issued by Longford County Council in 2018, they confirmed that they planned to work in tandem with Edgeworthstown District Development Association to develop an Enterprise and business hub with a view to stimulating and supporting job creation in the area.

Proposed works, which have now been approved, include extending the existing building to create lettable office accommodation, co-working spaces and associated ancillary spaces.

Approved works also include alterations to the existing building, which includes repairs and thermal upgrade to the building envelope, upgrade works o intermediate floors, the reparation/replacement of windows, mechanical and electrical upgrades, the demolition of non-original extensions at ground and first floor level, not to mention the demolition of free-standing ancillary structures to the northwest of the property.

Works also include the erection of signage a part two storey, part single storey extension to the rear and side of the protected property, as well as the creation of parking spaces to the property’s rear and all other associated site works.

