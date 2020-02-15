House in Ferefad is largest one-off transaction in county of 2019

The sale of a home at Thuis in Upper Ferefad was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Longford last year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the 5-bed detached house sold for €406,250 in March via Property Partners Quinn.

There have been only three larger transactions in Longford so far this year but each were for developments, the biggest of which was land at Kiniska in Ballymahon which sold for €600,000 in November.

Other large one-off sales included a property at 6 Lyanmore in Ardagh which sold for €340,000 in February, Westgrove Lodge, which sold for €331,600 in March and Melview in Corragarrow, which sold for €330,000 in September.

As of the Property Price Register update of February 5th, just over €55.4 million had been spent on property last year in Longford. There were 449 sales recorded as of that date, which is 4.1% down on the 468 transactions recorded in 2018.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties.

She stated: “The affordability of properties in the counties around Dublin is proving to be extremely popular especially with first-time buyers who are constrained due to the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules.

