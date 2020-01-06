Longford residential property sales fall by 7.5% in 2019

Residential property sales in County Longford fell by an estimated 7.5% in 2019, with a total of 433 sold altogether.

Only nine counties in total recorded an increase in residential property sales in Ireland in 2019, including Cork (+0.4%), Kildare (+0.5%), Kilkenny (0.6%), Laois (+3.5%), Louth (+2.6%), Offaly (+0.5%), Westmeath (+8.1%), Wexford (+2.4%), Wicklow (+15.5%).

Countrywide, there was a total of 54,963 residential property sales, which represents a drop of 3.9% on 2018 or 2,239 less properties. The biggest decreases were recorded in Clare Kerry (-11.3%), Monaghan (-12.5%), Sligo (-12.8%), and Roscommon (-13.8%).

Meanwhile, County Leitrim posted the largest fall in the country with a total of 418 properties sold in 2019, a drop of -14.9%. The top price received for a residential property in Ireland in 2019 was €12,600,000 for a property at Castletown Demesne, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Kilkenny.

In Longford, of the 433 properties sold in 2019 a total of 4% were new build properties. The highest price received for a residential property was €600,000 for a property in Kiniska, Ballymahon. The lowest price received was €30,000 for a property on Dublin Street, Longford town.



Top prices received for residential properties in 2019:

€600,000 - Kiniska, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

€371,950 - 1A & 1B Radharc na Muileann, Lanesboro.

€245,000 - No.6 Hill Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford.

€230,000 - Heatherlee, Esker South, Ballinalee.

€226,000 - Lehery, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Lowest prices received:

€30,000.00 - 38 Dublin Street, Longford.

€33,000.00 - Creevy, Granard, Co Longford.

€35,580.00 - 17 Cnoc na Sí, Killashee, Co Longford.

€36,500.00 - Main Street, Drumlish, Co Longford.

€38,975.00 - Ardgohill, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

