Gardaí investigate theft of midlands shop

The perpetrator was carrying a hammer and made off with an unspecified sum of cash.

Athlone Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man robbed a shop in the town last week.

The incident took place on Sunday, February 09, at approximately 7pm at Centra on Church street. A man is reported to have entered the shop armed with a weapon, suspected to be a hammer, and demanded money from a member of staff. After getting a sum of money the man left the location on foot, before making his getaway in a car.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 090-6498550. CCTV footage is currently being examined as investigations continue.

