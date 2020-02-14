Application to continue Killoe quarry works

Blessington Stone & Concrete Plant Hire Limited have made an application to Longford County Council, seeking permission for the the continuance of extraction of aggregates on an area of 1.431 hectares at Rhine, Killoe, Co Longford.

The application also includes for processing/loading of aggregates on an area of 0.233 hectares; the manufacture of ready-mix concrete in existing plant(176m2), the importation and storage of sand for use in concrete manufacturing (0.008 hectares) and the use of existing weighbridge and wheel wash (154m2) facilities.

The application also includes the continued use of the existing site entrance and access areas (0.956 hectares), all within 2.661 hectares of the site development authorised under Pl08/529 and all ancillary works.

