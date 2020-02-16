Longford PPN to host Municipal district meetings

County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) is going from strength to strength with nearly 400 active community groups registered throughout the County.

They are holding their Municipal District Plenary Meetings in Ballymahon library on Tuesday 18th February, Granard library on Wednesday, February 19, and in Longford library on Thursday, February 20. Registration for each meeting commences at 6.45pm sharp.

Siobhán Cronogue, Development Officer with County Longford PPN, explained these meetings are a great opportunity for community groups to network and receive information about PPN workshops and input in to Longford County Councils Digital Strategy.

Christine Collins, Broadband Officer, Longford County Council said she is “looking forward to engaging with the members of the PPN in working collectively to ensure an all inclusive digital strategy for county Longford”.

For more information, call 087 261 5583 or email ppn@longfordcoco.ie

