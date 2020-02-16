Presentation of proceeds raised from the 29th Longford ms annual Christmas Day Run

The presentation of the cheque for the 29th annual Christmas Day walk/run from Newtowncashel to Lanesboro recently took place.

Longford Multiple Sclerosis Society would like to thank Michael, Bernard, John, Brigid and Jimmy Flood for organising the above annual event. Thanks to David and Peter Hanley of Peter Hanley Motors, Ballymahon for sponsorship of t-shirts.

"To all who participated, to those who sponsored refreshments and to everyone who helped make the event such a success we are very grateful."

All monies raised will be utilised by deserving Multiple Sclerosis sufferers throughout the county of Longford.

Pictured above: Brigid Mullooly is pictured presenting a cheque to PJ Cox (Chairperson of the Longford Branch of Multiple Sclerosis). Included in the photo are Anne O'Brien, Peter Hanley, Matthew Thompson, David Hanley, Celine O'Rourke, Walter Jackson, Brigid Mullooly, Chris Cox, Michael Flood, Caoilinn Flood, Mary Cox and Cillian O'Brien PICTURE: DECLAN GILMORE

