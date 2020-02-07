Roscommon gardaí arrest driver and seize another car during MIT checkpoints

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Roscommon gardaí carried out a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with one driver subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Following tests, the driver tested positive for cannabis use and was arrested at the scene. He/She will now face criminal proceedings.

Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/DvB3ctgY4O — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in another MIT checkpoint in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon, last night, Thursday, February 06, Roscommon RPU found a learner driver driving without the accompaniment of a qualified driver.

The driver was also not displaying any ‘L’ plates, as is the law. The car was seized by gardaí, with proceedings to now follow.