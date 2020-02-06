Huge delays following collision on N4 near Edgeworthstown

The N4 is closed on the Mullingar side of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, according to AA Roadwatch, following a collision earlier this morning, Thursday, February 06. 

The collision occurred near Edgeworthstown Train Station and traffic is very heavy both ways as a result, but especially for westbound traffic. More to follow.