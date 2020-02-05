Gardaí appeal for information in relation to theft of cash from Moyne

Gardai in Granard are calling for anyone with any information in relation to the theft of a sum of cash from an elderly man in the county last week to contact them.

The elderly man was in his kitchen at his house in Moyne on Wednesday last, January 29, when an intruder entered the property. The individual asked the elderly man for directions, before then departing the property with a sum of money. It was upon the unknown individual leaving the property, that the elderly man noticed the money was taken.

Gardaí in Granard are now appealing for anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time, to contact them.

