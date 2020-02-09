Travel bursaries for midlands agriculture students

A total of Six third-level agricultural science students, which come from University College Dublin (UCD) and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), have been awarded an Agricultural Science Association travel bursary.

This joint initiative from the ASA and Irish Farmers Journal is now heading into its fifth year, with any student who wishes to travel overseas for work placement, eligible to apply. All bursary winners will then share their experiences of their travels via online articles with the Irish Farmers Journal.

Farmers chosen:

Laura Maloney (Birr Co Offaly): Laura is a third year animal and crop production student at UCD and will travel to Wales in February. She will then move on to Denmark to work on dairy and sheep farms in April.

Sean Doyle (Portlaoise, Co Laois): Sean is a third-year agricultural science student at WIT and will travel to Dorie in the South Island of New Zealand in January. Here, Sean will work on a 800-cow dairy farm and help with the cultivation of 4,000acs worth of vegetables, cereals and root crops.

Other students: Edel Cashman (Carrigtwohill, Co Cork) , Sinead Conway, (Westport, Co Mayo), Aaron Kealy (Dunshaughlin, Co Meath) and Mark Shorten (Bandon, Co Cork)

