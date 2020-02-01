Longford breeder sells homebred heifer to France

Padraig Brady, owner of the renowned Esker-Hill pedigree Limousin herd based in Ballinalee, Co. Longford, has had some significant success in recent days as he sold a homebred heifer to French breeders Julien and Sandra Souvignet.

The heifer ‘Esker-Hill Patricia Et' is an embryo daughter of Sympa and the noted Newtown Harriet Et (Wilodge Cerberus X Dauphin). French breeders Julien and Sandra Souvignet saw their new acquisition as a young calf while they were judging the North East clubs Herd competition in June of last year.

Having been very impressed by the then four-month-old calf, they set about purchasing her and now at 11-months-old this outstanding heifer has taken up residence in France.

Esker-Hill Limousin posted of the sale: “Delighted to announce Esker-Hill Patricia, sired by Sympa has been sold privately at 11 months old and will join the French herd of Julien Sandra Souvignet.

“We wish them the very best of luck and success with their purchase.Thanks to MD Workman for the transport.”

The Irish Limousin Cattle society congratulated the Longford breeder on the sale.

“The Irish Limousin Cattle Society would like to wish Julien and Sandra the very best with Esker-Hill Patricia Et.

“Congratulations to Padraig and we wish you continued success with the Esker-Hill herd.”

