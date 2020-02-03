Roscommon driver caught driving on drugs

The driver was arrested at the scene with the vehicle detained.

A driver in Co Roscommon has tested positive for a number of illegal substances.

Roscommon RPU conducting a MIT checkpoint stopped the vehicle in Roscommon. The driver was driving on a learner permit with no accompanying qualified driver - Licence check on mobility app.

The driver tested also positive for Cannabis and cocaine. The driver was then arrested, with the vehicle detained. Court proceedings and a Fix Charged Penalty Notice (FCPN) will now follow.