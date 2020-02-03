Roscommon driver caught driving on drugs
Picture - GardaTraffic
The driver was arrested at the scene with the vehicle detained.
A driver in Co Roscommon has tested positive for a number of illegal substances.
Roscommon RPU conducting a MIT checkpoint stopped the vehicle in Roscommon. The driver was driving on a learner permit with no accompanying qualified driver - Licence check on mobility app.
Also read: Court proceedings for learner driver stopped by Longford gardaí
The driver tested also positive for Cannabis and cocaine. The driver was then arrested, with the vehicle detained. Court proceedings and a Fix Charged Penalty Notice (FCPN) will now follow.
Roscommon RPU conducting a MIT checkpoint stopped vehicle in Roscommon. Driver on learner permit with no qualified driver - Licence check on mobility app. Driver tested positive for Cannabis and cocaine. Driver arrested and vehicle detained. Court & FCPN to follow. pic.twitter.com/9YvyCeEwDB— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 3, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on