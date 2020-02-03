Court proceedings for learner driver stopped by Longford gardaí
Upon inspection, the driver was found to be driving without valid insurance, tax or NCT.
A learner driver is to face court proceedings, after being stopped by gardaí in Longford.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver originally for not wearing seat belt. Upon inspection, it was found that the driver had only a learner permit, was driving unaccompanied, had no insurance, tax or NCT.
They will now appear before court.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of this vehicle for not wearing seatbelt. Learner driver, unaccompanied, no insurance, tax or NCT– court to follow. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/zkDX7S5xuf— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 3, 2020
