Investigations underway into alleged assault of Longford youth

Gardaí in Longford town have confirmed that they are investigating the alleged assault on a Longford youth in the town on Thursday night, January 30.

According to reports, the alleged assault occurred at approximately 6pm in Pallas Green, Ardnacassa. The victim is understood to have suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses of the attack to contact them.

