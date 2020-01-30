Man extradited from UK to appear in Midlands court

The court case is in relation to an investigation into the discharging of a firearm at By-Pass Link Road, Arden Way, Tullamore in 2018.

Gardaí in Tullamore attached to the detective unit investigating the discharge of a firearm at By-Pass Link Road, Arden Way, Tullamore that occurred around midday on May 05, 2018, have made an arrest.

A man in his late 30s was extradited from the United Kingdom yesterday, Wednesday January 29. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning, Thursday 30th January, 2020 at 10.20a.m, charged in relation to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

