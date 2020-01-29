Enhancement works set to commence in Rooskey

Cllr Tom Crosby has confirmed that enhancement works will commence in Rooskey village shortly.

The works will include a number of traffic safety measures including a pedestrian crossing at the national school, vehicle activated speed digital signage on the approach to the village, and phase one of new footpaths to commence at the supermarket end of the village which would also include paving at the shannon quayside.

Cllr Crosby also confirmed that the necessary infrastructure, including ducting for under ground ESB cables etc and providing the ducting and supports for a complete new street lighting installation throughout the village, will be put in place to accommodate a future program of works for the village as funding becomes available to Roscommon County Council over the next year or two.

Cllr Crosby noted that disruption in the village will be kept to a minimum and the works will be completed by early summer.

