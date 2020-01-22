Funding of over €8m announced for Longford's regional and local roads

Over €8m in funding has been made available for Longford roads (€8,920,444).

The funding, which was warmly welcomed by Minister 'Boxer' Moran yesterday, January 21, was described as 'vital' for local communities.

Longford

Specific Improvement Grants

Center Parc 3: R392 Realignment, Newcastle Wood to Forgney RC Church €150,000

Center Parc 4: R392 Main St Ballymahon Improvement €750,000

Center Parc 5: R392 Abbeyshrule Road Junction Improvement €10,000

Center Parc 6: R392 Ballymahon to Center Parcs Improvement Works €200,000

Center Parc 7: L-1119/L-1121 Newcastle Bridge Improvement Works €40,000

Bridge Rehabilitation Works on Regional and Local Roads

Soran/Aughnashannagh (No. 143) €50,000.00

R-392 Derryshanoge, Derryaghan (No 363) €12,000

L-1017 Kiltycreevagh (No. 166) €50,000

R194 Killeter Bridge (No 108) €58,000

R-396 Camagh North Bridge, Cooldony, Abbeylara Bridge (No. 445) €30,000

L51292 Clonbroney Bridge(No. 102) €45,000

R392-1629 Foygh Bridge, Ballymahon. €90,000

L1014 Melkagh / Esker Bridge (No. 162) €33,000

Safety Improvement Works on Regional and Local Roads

R-194-2638 Springtown R194 Bends €25,000

L-1004 / L-5004 Newtownforbes - Junction of L1004 and L-5004, beside Miranda Morans. Dangerous junction. €20,000

R-395-1955 Ballymahon Primary School €30,000

L-1048 / L-1051 Molly Cross €20,000

R198-131 Battery Road Junction with Lisbrack €25,000

L-5233-0 Lissanisky €20,000

R194 R194 Approach to Granard €25,000

L-1151-0 Clontirm - Connaughtons €10,000

R-393-1485 Ballycloghan village €20,000

L-1086 Moatfarrell €30,000

L-1171 Clondra - Canal Bridge €30,000

L-1103 Abbeyshrule - Scallys Bridge €10,000

R398 Derryoghill - Bridge. Road €20,000

Meanwhile, over €11m was allocated for road improvement works in Westmeath.

