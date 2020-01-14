Eugene Murphy 'surprised' by addition of Orla Leyden to FF ticket and vows to fight for every single vote

Outgoing Roscommon / Galway TD, Eugene Murphy has said events over the past 48 hours and the addition of Cllr Orla Leyden to the Fianna Fáil ticket in the constituency have 'quite frankly taken him by surprise'.

Deputy Murphy claimed his party colleague, Cllr Leyden and Senator Terry Leyden, told him that she was not going to run in the general election and that they would do everything they could to retain the FF seat in Roscommon / Galway.

"But that’s politics and I wish Cllr Leyden well," quipped Deputy Murphy.



Stung by the imposition of a running mate, the FF spokesperson on the OPW and Flood Relief stated, "Lest there be any doubt, I am the sitting Fianna Fáil TD in this constituency and I have worked tirelessly over the past three years to represent the people of the area and I did so under the difficult conditions of the confidence and supply agreement.

"I was also the only Fianna Fáil candidate selected at convention. I am calling on you all to continue your support for me and I promise I will continue to work hard to improve the quality of life for people in rural Ireland and I will continue to represent your views in the most effective way possible in Dáil Eireann.

"I will be fighting all over the Roscommon/Galway constituency for your vote and I will work for the best interests of the party. I will fight for every single vote in this election. I have lost a considerable part of Roscommon with almost 7, 500 votes gone into the Sligo/Leitrim constituency, so I won’t be settling for an area that’s been given to me. I intend to fight for every single vote."

