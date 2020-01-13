Power outage affecting small number of Longford homes

ESB Networks have confirmed that a small number of customers in Glebe, Longford, are affected by a power outage.

The outage is due to a fault on the line and there are an estimated 13 customers affected in total. Work to repair the fault began at approximately 12 noon today, January 13, and the estimated time for all homes to have power back is 10pm.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

To keep up-to-date with all service interruptions and power outages see here.

