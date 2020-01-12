Abbey Hotel Roscommon to hold wedding showcase

Situated in the heart of County Roscommon, a mere 90 minutes from Dublin and one hour from Galway is where you will find the magical 4*Abbey Hotel Roscommon, an RAI award-winning and charming family-run 18th-century castle manor hotel.

Four generations of the Grealy family dynasty have welcomed guests to the Abbey Hotel since 1963. With an outstanding reputation for providing exceptional award-winning seasonal cuisine, the magnificent recently refurbished ballroom with its Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers and luxurious new decor is sure to wow the most discerning of brides.

The Abbey Hotel Roscommon can accommodate every wedding ceremony from Civil to Traditional, small intimate gatherings to larger more formal wedding celebrations catering for up to 350 guests. Combining first-class standards of hospitality and personalised services, the professional wedding team and our dedicated Wedding Coordinator at the Abbey Hotel will ensure the perfect day and dream wedding is realised.

They are also a fully licensed Civil Ceremony wedding venue with its pretty Enchanted Secret Walled Garden now available for hire for intimate ceremonies and private parties. The hotel also provides their luxurious Chiavari Chairs, Lanterns, a bespoke Display Cake and Cherry Blossom Trees as well as amazing discounts from their list of preferred suppliers.

With almost 60 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Grealy family will ensure that every aspect of your dream day runs smoothly. Wedding Couples can discover the romance, charm and magic of a bygone era at this 18th-century castle manor set in beautifully manicured private grounds, steeped in history and boasting a proud heritage.

The majestic ruins of the 12th century Roscommon Dominican Abbey are amongst the many scenic backdrops located at the property which can provide the ideal setting for memorable wedding photos.

It's central geographical location in the heart of Ireland with easy access to bus and train links (train station across the road serves Dublin and the West of Ireland with twice-daily train links) as well as a Heli Pad at the rear of the property ( for those who wish to arrive in style).

The Abbey is the ideal destination wedding venue for your dream wedding. The hotel were also winners of the prestigious Restaurant Association of Ireland Award for Best Hotel Restaurant and Best Chef in 2019 and as well as being recognised as one of Ireland's Top 50 Wedding venues and County Roscommon's Top Rated Wedding Venue.

The 4*Abbey Hotel, Roscommon are hosting Weddings and events of distinction since 1963.

The Abbey Hotel will hold its wedding showcase this Sunday, January 12 from 2pm to 5pm. Goodies galore on the day with complimentary wine and canapes for our newly engaged couples.

Sarah and Ciarán Lennon (pictured above) had their wedding reception at the Abbey Hotel on April 6, 2019 and were delighted with how well everything went.

“From the moment we had the pleasure of meeting you, you accommodated us in every way. Nothing was too much trouble and our every request was catered for. The attention to detail was second to none, from the drinks reception to table settings and beyond,” they said.

"We have received so many compliments from our guests about the food served on the day. The presentation and attention to detail with every dish was amazing. Furthermore, the service received from every staff member was impeccable and truly faultless. We cannot recommend the Abbey highly enough. Its staff instils confidence. They are a pleasure to deal with.”

