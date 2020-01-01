Cinderella panto a big hit in Longford

Cinderella opened just before Christmas in St Mel’s College and has received a huge reaction from audiences who have taken to social media to commend the very high standard of this production.

The gym in St Mel’s has been totally transformed into a Panto Theatre with not a bad seat in the house.

Kids and adults have been blown away by the standard of acting, comedy, singing and dancing in this highly professional production.

Some audience members have already compared it to the traditional pantos in Dublin.

The show continues this weekend, Thursday at 6.30pm, Friday at 6.30pm, Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm. Don’t miss this incredible Panto on your doorstep.

Plans are already underway for next year’s panto, Snow White.

Tickets for Cinderella are available on stagestubs.com. Booster cushions are available for small kids.