Lanesboro footpath in need of urgent repair, meeting hears

Council chiefs are coming in for repeated calls from local politicians in south Longford to repair a section of footpath which has fallen into disrepair.

Independent Cllr Mark Casey and Fine Gael's Ger Farrell both submitted notices of motion at Ballymahon Municipal District's December meeting over the state of a footpath along the Rathcline road in Lanesboro.

Cllr Casey said the presence of a large number of elder members of the local population living close by made the need all the more greater.

“It really needs to be done,” he told his fellow colleagues.

Cllr Farrell echoed those calls.

“It really needs to be prioritised and for funding to be sourced because the footpath really has become dangerous,” he said.