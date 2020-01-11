Longford Royal canal run set for sixth annual event

The team of organisers behind the Royal Canal run in Longford have revealed that this year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 18, from 8:30am to 6pm.

Those interested in participating can take part in an Ultra Marathon, a full marathon, a 10k, a half marathon or a full marathon for walkers.



The ultra marathon kicks off at 8:30am sharp, as does the full marathon for walkers, with the full marathon for runners from 10am and the half marathon from 11:15am. The 10k will commence from 10am sharp.

All participants in the sixth annual event will receive a t-shirt and medal for taking part, as well as water, gels and jellies throughout the course. There will also be refreshments following the completion of the race.

Also read: Festive fun at Longford's Goal Mile run

The event is AAI approved and is a chip timed event. You can register to take part at www.runireland.com/events/royal-canal-run-longford.

Organisers said: “The Royal Canal Run is on the banks of the Royal Canal Longford. Longford is ideally located in the Midlands with easy access from all over the country.

“This is a flat fast run and great for a PB. It’s a 5.2 k loop which gives spectators a great view of the runners.”

For further information see www.facebook.com/Royal-Canal-Run-Longford or call 087-2241352.

Also read: Plenty in store for Longford School of Rock