Plenty in store for Longford School of Rock this new year

Longford School of Rock resumes this Saturday, January 4, with all the usual sessions preparing for a bumper Spring of concerts and performance opportunities, starting almost immediately with the welcome return of The Attic House's Longford Youth Factor.

Open to all secondary school students, this event will see singers, dancers, comedians and, of course, bands compete on stage at Temperance Hall in the hope of winning studio recording time.

Longford School of Rock bands will all be amongst the hopefuls taking to the limelight over January 11 to 18 and this competition will be the School of Rock focus for the next few weeks.

There are plenty more performance opportunities coming up over the term, culminating in the Longford School of Rock's 'Spring Beats' Concerts at the Backstage Theatre on April 3 and 4 - an exciting couple of days which will see individual bands perform as well as the grand unveiling of the School of Rock's newest project - The Rockestra!

Classes in the School of Rock include, guitar, bass, drums, piano and singing together with several choirs.

This term, Pitch & Pulse, the juniors’ introduction to School of Rock for 5 to 7 year olds class continues from 9.30am to 10.15pm and the 7 to 10 year olds Pitch & Pulse Choir are adding song-writing to their sessions from 10.30am to 11.45am - new members are always welcome!

For further information find @schoolofrocklongford on Facebook or visit our website: longfordschoolofrock.com.