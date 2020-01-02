Longford entries sought for 2020 Texaco Children's art competition
Terina Kelly from Scoil Mhuire na nGael in Dundalk with her painting entitled ' Playing in the Garden at my House' at the Competition launch Photo:Mac Innes Photography
The search to find 2020 Texaco children's art competition winner has begun
The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has officially begun.
Last year one student from Co. Longford won a prize in the event, which is now in its 66th year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland. Rebecca Dalton (6), from St. Columba's National School, Dring, won a Special Merit Award in the Competition.
The closing date for entries is Friday, February 28, 2020 with judging to take place in March. Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prize-giving to follow in May.
Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com
