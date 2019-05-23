Talented Longford girl wins Texaco Children's Art Award

A Longford student has been presented with a top award in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Pictured is Rebecca Dalton (6), from St. Columba's National School, Dring, who won a Special Merit Award in the Competition. Presenting her with the award at a ceremony held in Enfield recently, is Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero.