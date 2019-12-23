Extra gardaí needed in Longford to deal with feuding gangs

Extra gardaí are needed and the local economy will suffer if spikes in violence continue between feuding gangs in Longford town warned Cllr Joe Flaherty.



Whilst welcoming a recent increase in Garda presence on the streets of Longford town, Cllr Flaherty stressed that all available resources need to be deployed to the town between now and Christmas adding, “If that means taking officers from Roscommon then so be it, Longford has to come first.”

Following Monday’s public disorder incident on Longford town’s Main Street, Cllr Flaherty suggested that policing alone isn't the solution. “We need a multi disciplinary team in place to tackle the problem from all angles.”



He added, “There was effectively a full scale riot on Monday morning at 9.30am on our Main Street. I understand three cars were damaged and other damage was done as a consequence of this violence. It has no place whatsoever in our town. Families should be able to walk up and down Longford town in peace with no fear. This was not the case on Monday.



“The authorities need to tackle this problem. An all-inclusive and cross agency approach is required. As well as this it is evident that additional gardaí are needed. This is something I will be raising with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.”

Cllr Flaherty said local business owners and shoppers need to be protected.



“If we don’t act there will be collateral damage to the local economy. The violent scenes would understandably put people off shopping in the town. For local businesses, Christmas is the busiest time of the year.



"We need to protect local business owners and encourage people to be not put off by the incident and shop local this Christmas.”

