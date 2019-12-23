Let the word go out ‘Longford is a safe place’

Following the disgraceful altercation that took place in broad daylight on Longford’s Main Street last week, the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Micheál Carrigy and Longford Joint Policing Committee Chairperson Cllr Seamus Butler, issued a joint statement utterly condemning the violence.



They also wished to send out a forceful message that Longford is a safe place and that nobody should be deterred from shopping safely and locally this Christmas.

Also read: Eleven to remain in custody over Christmas in connection with Longford town feud



Their statement read: “We utterly condemn these violent actions taken by a small minority of our community.



“Despite the recent welcome interventions taken by multiple agencies of the gardaí, it would appear that a small element is still trying to undermine and ignore the warnings about this sort of behaviour.



“We will not let these criminals define us or think that they can act with impunity on the streets of Longford.

Also read: Longford Dáil hopefuls Micheál Carrigy and Joe Flaherty trade blows over broadband plan



“We understand there is CCTV and some video evidence of Monday’s events and we understand arrests have already been made by the gardaí which is very encouraging. It is vital that these perpetrators are brought to justice.



“There is no substitution for a constant presence of gardaí on the beat. Potential flashpoints like the post office merit special attention.



“Let the word go out that Longford is a safe place and let nobody be deterred from shopping safely and locally this Christmas.”

Also read: Editorial | No place for violence on the streets of Longford