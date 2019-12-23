Editorial | No place for violence on the streets of Longford

Longford town has unfortunately found itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this past week following last Monday week's altercation and missile throwing episode between feuding factions on Main Street.



In a year where Longford has deservedly earned much positive plaudits and it is a county that is determinedly fighting back and working together to build a positive brand, the actions of those that brought the county town to a standstill on a busy pre-Christmas shopping and school morning are to be condemned utterly.



Firing missiles indiscriminately, causing damage to vehicles and property, causing fear among the public. Those are actions that have no place in a civilised society and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.



Eight are before the courts and it is important that the gardaí are given the appropriate resources to tackle this type of unacceptable behaviour.



Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.



The Longford Chamber and the business community have made a huge effort to embrace the festive season and it is important people aren’t deterred from shopping safely and locally this Christmas because of the actions of a few.

