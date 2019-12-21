New book on history of Leitrim launched by RTÉ's Bryan Dobson

A superb new book on the history of Leitrim was launched by RTE's Bryan Dobson in the Leitrim County Council Offices, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday last.

Consisting of almost 900 pages of fascinating text, photographs, maps, tables, etc., this book , entitled 'Leitrim : History and Society' is a very factual, readable book about the varied fortunes of Leitrim's history.

From the foundation of Leitrim's physical landscape formed more than 600 million years ago, to the first settlers coming to Co Leitrim around 7,000 B.C., to the medieval period from 400 to 1600 AD, to the 17th century plantation of Leitrim, to the dominance of Gaelic chieftains and planters and the people who changed Leitrim, to the Great Famine in Leitrim, to Local Government in Co. Leitrim, 1585 - 2014, to Leitrim and the 1914 - 18 Great War, to Sport in Co Leitrim (1800 - 2016), to individual profiles of John McGahern. Sean Mac Diarmada, Jimmy Gralton, Frederick Hamilton, etc.,and to the quest for a sustainable future in Leitrim, there is much to be enjoyed in reading this book.

The book consists of a series of 35 chapters written by 35 well-known historians and local writers, and is co-edited by Monsignor Liam Kelly (Kiltubrid) and Dr. Brendan Scott (Ballinaglera). The General Editor is Professor William Nolan. It is the most comprehensive book ever written on the history of Leitrim, and is one of a collection of 27 books published thus far by Geography Publications on the histories of 27 Irish counties.

Only 500 copies of 'Leitrim : History and Society' have been published, and initial sales of the book in the first week or so indicate that it is destined to become a collector's item as well as a very valuable source of information on Leitrim's chequered history. It is also proving to be a popular Christmas present.

The book is on sale in 'The Reading Room' and Mulvey's Newsagents, Carrick-on-Shannon ; Centra and Gala Supermarkets, Drumshanbo; SuperValu, Manorhamilton and in Mohill, Ballinamore, Kinlough.

It is also available from Geography Publications, 24 Templeogue, Dublin 6W Tel.:01 - 4566085

