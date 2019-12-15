Ollie Cox Fund chosen charity for upcoming Shane Brennan 5k run

This year, the Shane Brennan 5k run will be held in aid of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund, taking place on Thursday, December 26, at the complex in Newtownforbes at 1pm.

The Ollie Cox Injury Fund committee would like to thank the Shane Brennan Run Committee for selecting the charity as benefactors of this years event.

On July 25th, our friend Ollie Cox was involved in a horrific accident that has resulted in life changing injuries.

His medical team confirmed that he had broken bones in his back, neck, and shoulder along with broken ribs and that he would require surgery to stabilize his damaged vertebrae.

Ollie’s damaged T9 vertebrae severed his spinal cord resulting in irreversible paraplegia (paralysis from the waist down). Ollie underwent vital surgery the day after his accident and was subsequently on a ventilator.

Ollie spent approximately 3 months in the hospital for a recovery period and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Ollie is a loving husband and a dedicated father to his three sons: a newborn (born on the 9th of October 2019), a 7 and an 8 year old.

Ollie’s current home will not support wheelchair accessibility and is currently undergoing costly modifications. Ollie will also require specialist equipment to enable him to live his life as independently as possible with his injuries.

All funds raised during this event will go towards care, equipment and home modifications necessary to create a safe and functional environment for Ollie once he makes his way through rehabilitation.

Prices & other info:

Online Adult registration: 15€ (plus 1€ service charge)

Online Ages Under 16: 10€ (plus 1€ registration)

Adult Registration on the day: 20€

Walkers: Donations accepted.

Event registration link: https://www.njuko.net/shanebrennan/

For people who don’t want to register online, registration will start from 11am on the day. Runners will start from 1pm and walkers will start from 12.30pm. Refreshments will also be provided on the day.

“On behalf of Ollie, his wife and family, we thank you in advance for supporting this event.” said the Ollie Cox Injury fund committee.

Donations can also be made through the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/ollie-cox-injury-fund

