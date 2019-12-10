Book of tunes dedicated to late Longford musician Máirtín Ó Muirí

Newtownforbes - Longford branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann are delighted to announce the branding and publication of their very own Leabhar Fonn (book of tunes).

This impressive publication is dedicated to the memory of Máirtín Ó Muirí R.I.P. and was compiled by the branch’s tutor, Donna McCann and Newtownforbes - Longford CCÉ in association with Craobh Longfoirt CMÉ.

Four books of tunes, with over 150 tunes in total make up the colour-coded magnificent book.

Chairperson of Newtownforbes - Longford CCÉ, Yvonne Ní Mhurchú said, “We are very pleased to publish our own branded book of tunes and particularly proud that the publication is a result of the combined effort and the fruits of labour of our tutors, committee members and friends in association with the Longford branch of the INTO.”

Ms Ní Mhurchú added, “We look forward to launching our Leabhar Fonn (Book of Tunes) on Friday, December 6 at 9pm in McGowan’s, Newtownforbes.”

Newtownforbes Longford CCÉ, founded in 2016, aims to promote, develop and nurture an interest in traditional music, song, and dance in all ages in the community.

To date, they have enjoyed tremendous success with a large number of students learning and playing traditional Irish music, song and dance in the village of Newtownforbes on a weekly basis. The enthusiastic and committed tutors nurture and encourage the musicians to be proficient and skilful players.

The musicians, young and not so young, are at the heart of this publication. Without them, there would be no classes, sessions or musical events.

Newtownforbes Longford CCÉ pay tribute to the parents and guardians, whose endeavours supporting the students week in and week out are very much acknowledged and appreciated.

Newtownforbes Longford CCÉ’s hard-working committee ensure that all events, classes and activities run smoothly. They organised a hugely successful Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt in Newtownforbes in 2018 and 2019 and look forward to bringing many more musical events to the parish.

Longford branch of INTO are very proud to be part of this project in memory of their teaching colleague Máirtín Ó Muirí who passed away in 2017.

As a múinteoir, Gaeilgeoir and ceoltóir, Máirtín had a profound impact on all aspects of Irish culture and heritage. He helped foster a tremendous love of all things Irish and acted as an amazing ambassador for Irish music, song and dance both nationally and internationally. He will be fondly remembered for his enthusiasm and love of traditional Irish music.

Máirtín was also a dear friend of Newtownforbes Longfoirt CCÉ and he contributed enthusiastically to all events, ensuring the success of the branch in its early years.

Come along and enjoy the cream of Longford traditional musical talent right on our doorstep in McGowan’s, Newtownforbes at 9pm.

A great night is promised with local and visiting musicians playing many of the tunes from our impressive Leabhar Fonn.