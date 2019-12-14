It is going to be a holly, jolly Christmas in Lanesboro

Christmas by Lough Ree: There are plenty of things to keep you and the family occupied in Lanesboro

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and various groups and organisations, not to mention members of the local community are making plans that will guarantee locals and visitors alike a wonderful Christmas in Lanesboro.

Midland Pike Anglers Christmas Competition

If angling is your thing, Midland pike anglers will hold their Christmas competition on December 15 at 10am in Lanesboro.

All anglers are asked to wear some sort of festive clothing on the day so bring your Christmas jumpers and Santa hats. There will be an entry fee of €20 per person but it promises to be an enjoyable day of angling with cash prizes.

Prizes will go to whoever catches the longest fish combined on the day and also the best dressed person or boat on the day.

So get the Christmas lights out and make sure you’re seen to be in the Christmas spirit while out on the water.

Christmas Storytime with Penny

Children from the area and pupils of Lanesboro Primary School are welcome to join in the Christmas fun at Lanesboro Library on Wednesday, December 18, where Christmas Storytime with Penny will take place.

Just one week before Christmas, this promises to be a very festive affair and the children will come out full of the magic of the season.

Christmas Day Swim

Feeling energetic this year? Think you should burn off a few calories and earn your Christmas dinner? Well maybe the Christmas Day Swim is for you.

Last year saw a resurgence in the sponsored Lough Ree Sub Aqua Christmas Day Swim. Up to last year, numbers had dwindled away but the 2018 swim proved very successful with a noticeable rise in numbers.

The Christmas Day Swim was always a challenge to every hardy soul to go into the water and swim down a number of metres before emerging. It’ll be chilly but no bother to the tough folk out there who love a good cold dip on Christmas morning.

Are you up for it? Can you do it? Come along and work up an appetite for the Christmas dinner while supporting the Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club and other local charities in the area.

Christmas Day Run/Walk

No swimming skills? No problem. You can still earn your Christmas dinner with the annual Christmas Day Run/Walk.

Sponsorship cards are now available for anyone intending to run or walk in O’Brien’s shop or from the Flood family, Lanesboro and Newtowncashel. The charity that will be supported this day is Longford MS - a worthy charity that received excellent support every year.

There are a number of excellent and hard working people putting the organisation of the run/walk together and they all deserve a bit of support this Christmas. The Christmas Run/Walk will take place from Newtowncashel to Lanesboro with walkers starting at 11.45am and runners hitting the road at 12.15pm.

If you're running, walking or even wheeling, it’s the donations to Longford MS that matter and participants are asked to be as generous as they can.

Christmas Reading

Looking for something local to read this festive season?

There are plenty of local books that would be ideal Christmas gifts for the book lover in your family, including Jack Hart’s Rehabilitating the Serpent; Colin Carberry’s Ghost Homeland; Henry Owen’s excellent book on Sliabh Bán and its surrounding areas; Shamrock 165, a book by David Walsh on the crash of the Aer Lingus 165 where local lady, Evelyn Belton lost her life; Jude Flynn’s Fireside Tales; Longford Historical Society’s Teathbha; and Paddy Egan’s The Place Where I was Born.

